Hockey Canada CEO Smith out, board of directors resigns

Then there was the revelation that Hockey Canada had a secretive fund partly maintained by minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual assault and abuse claims.

A Hockey Canada official testified in July that the organization had doled out $7.6 million in nine settlements related to sexual assault and abuse claims since 1989 — not including this year’s payout to the London plaintiff. The majority went to the victims of disgraced former junior hockey coach Graham James.

The organization then announced members of the 2003 men’s world junior team are being investigated for a group sexual assault, as calls for change at the top mounted. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Also Tuesday, Bauer Hockey paused its partnership as the official equipment provider for Hockey Canada's men's teams and its sponsorship of men's tournaments, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization’s leadership “extremely disturbing.”

Bauer said Hockey Canada will be able to purchase gear for men’s programs, with profits being invested in hockey programs for girls, women and other underrepresented communities. It also will continue to supply equipment to the women’s programs.

Bauer’s move follows similar announcements by sponsors including Nike, Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports