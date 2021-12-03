Hoarse Biden says it's just a cold he caught from grandson

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, released a note Monday affirming that Biden is “experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week."

“This can be heard in his voice and he is feeling the colloquially well-known ‘frog in one’s throat,” O'Connor wrote.

He wrote that Biden was tested for 19 “common respiratory pathogens,” including the flu, COVID-19 and the strep virus, and all came back negative. The president is taking common over-the-counter medications to treat his symptoms.

Biden had his routine physical last month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his physician released a report declaring him a "healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

O'Connor investigated Biden for increased instances of “throat clearing” during public remarks and a stiffening of his gait. O’Connor reported that Biden’s coughing was the result of gastrointestinal reflux and that the stiffened gait was the result of a new diagnosis of “mild peripheral neuropathy,” spinal arthritis and compensation for a broken foot sustained a year ago.

Caption President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Caption President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the November jobs report, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci