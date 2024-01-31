H&M's top leader steps down in surprise move as earnings disappoint

She was replaced by Daniel Ervér, who was in charge of the H&M brand and has worked for the Swedish clothing retailer for 18 years.

"Our focus will be on offering our customers the best combination of fashion, quality, price and sustainability in an inspiring and attractive shopping environment,” Ervér said in a statement.

H&M shares fell as much as 11% after the announcement and news that its latest earnings missed analyst expectations.

For the last three months of 2023, operating profit margin fell to 7.2% from 7.8% in the previous three months. The company says its “ambition” is still operating margin of 10% this year.

Sales also dropped 4% from Dec. 1 to Jan. 29 — a key holiday shopping period — compared with a year earlier.

H&M is facing increasing competition from Chinese low-cost fast fashion retailer Shein as well as other fashion giants like Zara.