H&M says sales up 75% as more people get vaccinated

Those who remained open faced coronavirus restrictions, including on opening hours, number of customers and store space, the group said. In Hennes & Mauritz’s large markets, such as France and Germany, stores were closed throughout most of the quarter.

“As more people are vaccinated, a number of markets have gradually allowed stores to reopen and the H&M group’s strong recovery continues,” said the Stockholm-based company, the world’s second biggest fashion retailer that is known for the brand H&M. “This shows that customers appreciate the collections and being able to shop via their preferred channel.”