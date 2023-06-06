HIV protection, cancer screenings could cost more if 'Obamacare' loses latest court battle

In the latest legal skirmish over the law that took effect 13 years ago, the Biden administration is appealing a Texas-based federal judge's ruling that would eliminate the mandate on insurers to provide no-extra-cost coverage for many types of preventive care.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the lower court ruling while it prepared to receive briefs and hear arguments. At issue in Tuesday afternoon’s hearing before three 5th Circuit judges is whether patients should continue to have the coverage while appeals play out. An immediate ruling was not expected.