Hit by high costs, Greek farmers stage tractor protest

A farmer stands next of tractor during a protest outside of the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece, on Friday, March 18, 2022. Greek farmers are protesting higher production costs, pressing the center-right government to reduce electricity bills and fuel tax and increase subsidies for animal farms. They gathered outside the ministry of agriculture and were planning to march from there to parliament in central Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Hundreds of protesting farmers have blocked traffic in central Athens to demand that the government grant them additional concessions to cope with high energy costs

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Holding up vegetables and black flags, hundreds of protesting farmers blocked traffic in central Athens on Friday to demand that the government grant them additional concessions to cope with high energy costs.

The protesters, some in tractors, gathered outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens and were planning to head to parliament in the center of the capital.

Farming associations say they were largely left out of a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.21 billion) financial support package announced earlier this week by the center-right government to help struggling businesses and lower-income households.

Huge rises in energy costs have hit farmers who have passed many of the increases on to food prices, as inflation reached 6.3% in February and an average of 5.9% among countries that share the euro currency.

Earlier this year, farming associations across the country staged protests with tractors along Greece’s highways, but didn't carry out threats to set up roadblocks.

