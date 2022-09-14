"History": Thousands come for last glimpse of queen

For Steven Bazell, it was a strange way to celebrate a birthday.

The accountant turned 43 the same day the queen's coffin was due to arrive to London. Instead of celebrating, he brought his four children to wait on the Mall, the grand processional route that leads toward the palace.

“I want my kids to understand their country," he said. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Bobby Cunsden, 31, held a large bouquet of flowers and waited for hours to say her final goodbyes to the late monarch. “She is the only queen I have ever known,” Cunsden said of Elizabeth whose rule spanned 70 years.

Marie Ward, 62, came from Australia to visit her grandchildren living in the U.K but stayed to mourn the queen. “I will always appreciate her gentle guidance," Ward, a nurse, said. “She's a grandma, and I am a grandma."

Despite the distance from most of English society, many in the crowd professed to feeling a strange familiarity with the royal family, knowing the innermost details of their lives.

Some gossiped about whether there had been a reconciliation between brothers Prince William and Harry, days after they had greeted the public outside Windsor Castle in a show of unity. Others begrudgingly accepted that King Charles III's wife, Camilla, now the queen consort, had managed to win over public opinion after the death of the nation's beloved Princess Diana.

“They are like part of our family,” said Ward.

The crowd was heavy with anticipation in the moments before the queen's hearse finally arrived at the palace after a long journey from Balmoral in Scotland. They cheered as the car drove past, with many crying out “God save the Queen!" and clapping.

Steve Watson, a police officer, was speechless in the moments that followed. “Blimey," was all he could muster.

“That was impressive. She was an impressive lady," he said.

People take pictures as the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II makes its way to Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne, at the age of 96. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

