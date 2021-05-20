'Historical seizure' of heroin at Romanian Black Sea port

The heroin, which was hidden among construction materials in two containers and destined for Western Europe, allegedly came from Iran and was seized on May 10 at the Port of Constanta, Romania's anti-organized crime agency said.

The agency called it a “historical seizure” and said that it was the second-largest heroin haul in the European Union in recent years. The drugs were transported by a criminal network made up of Romanian and foreign citizens, according to a statement.