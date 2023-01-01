Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in

Whitmer acknowledged several Republican legislative leaders and promised throughout her speech to work across the aisle and with “anyone that wants to solve problems and get things done.”

Michigan Democrats officially took control of the state House and Senate at noon Sunday after winning slim majorities and flipping both chambers in November's election.

Newly selected Democratic leaders in the Legislature, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate, joined the governor in stressing the importance of bipartisanship during their speeches.

“A stunning opportunity stands before us to work together like never before across legislative chambers and alongside the executive branch,” said Brinks, who was selected as the Senate’s first female majority leader in December.

The new legislative session is required to begin the second Wednesday of January. The state’s budget will be among the priorities lawmakers tackle as they carry a nearly $6 billion surplus into the new year.

History was also made Sunday on the state's Supreme Court as Kyra Harris Bolden was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the high court after Whitmer appointed the former state representative in November to replace retiring Justice Bridget McCormack. Bolden also administered Whitmer's oath of office.

Credit: Al Goldis Credit: Al Goldis

