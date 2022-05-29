Hindley becomes 1st Australian to win the Giro d'Italia

In essence, Hindley was better or evenly matched with Carapaz on nearly all of the climbing stages.

Hindley's climbing prowess was already evident in 2020 when he won the Giro's “queen” stage over the Stelvio pass.

Now, the 26-year-old Hindley has joined Cadel Evans, the 2011 Tour de France champion, as the only Australians to win a Grand Tour.

Carapaz, the Ecuadorian who won Olympic gold last year and was celebrating his 29th birthday Sunday, was the pre-race favorite.

Carapaz finished seven seconds ahead of Hindley in the time trial but Hindley had entered the final day with an advantage of 1:25.

Spanish rider Mikel Landa finished third overall and Vincenzo Nibali, the 37-year-old two-time Giro champion who plans to retire at the end of this season, finished fourth.

Hindley, wearing an aerodynamic pink-and-black helmet to go with his pink leader's jersey, simply smiled and pumped his fist a few times after crossing the finish line.

Italian rider Matteo Sobrero won the 17.4-kilometer (11-mile) time trial, which followed a technical route that included a fourth-category climb and an ensuing descent, in 22 minutes, 24.54 seconds.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Australia's Jai Hindley celebrates at the end of the 21st stage against the clock race of the Giro D'Italia, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone Caption Australia's Jai Hindley celebrates at the end of the 21st stage against the clock race of the Giro D'Italia, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone

Caption Ecuador's Richard Carapaz competes during the 21st stage against the clock race of the Giro D'Italia, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Caption Ecuador's Richard Carapaz competes during the 21st stage against the clock race of the Giro D'Italia, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto

Caption Ecuador's Richard Carapaz competes during the 21st stage against the clock race of the Giro D'Italia, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Caption Ecuador's Richard Carapaz competes during the 21st stage against the clock race of the Giro D'Italia, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto

Caption Australia's Jai Hindley celebrates at the end of the 21st stage against the clock race of the Giro D'Italia, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone Caption Australia's Jai Hindley celebrates at the end of the 21st stage against the clock race of the Giro D'Italia, in Verona, Italy, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Massimo Paolone Credit: Massimo Paolone