Hillmon's 17 put Michigan women past S. Dakota in Sweet 16

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Grace Larkins put the Coyotes ahead 25-23 in the second quarter, and they led 26-24 at the break thanks to 11 points from Sjerven. Phelia, who had averaged just under nine points per game for the season, scored 12 in the first half to keep Michigan in the game.

Michigan took a 39-38 lead into the fourth quarter, with Hillmon scoring nine points in the third.

A mid-range jumper by Lamb rattled in to tie the game at 48 with 48.5 seconds remaining.

Phelia made a layup with 22 seconds remaining, and Brown later made two free throws to put the Wolverines up by four.

South Dakota's Maddie Krull made the first of two free throws to cut Michigan's lead to 52-49 with 7.5 seconds left. But she missed the second free throw, and there was a scramble for the ball before it went out of bounds. It wasn't immediately clear who the ball last touched, but South Dakota got it after the referees' review.

The Coyotes couldn't get a clean look, with Kyah Watson missing a 3 as time expired.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota: Lamb, Sjerven and Liv Korngable are super-seniors who came back to make a run. They did that, nearly propelling the Coyotes to the Elite Eight for the first time. The other two starters are freshmen. With that foundation and the support the Coyotes received along the way, the program appears to be in good hands.

Michigan: The Wolverines got off to a rough start in what was essentially a road environment and scraped out a win despite Hillmon going scoreless in the first quarter.

South Dakota's Kyah Watson (32) heads to the basket as Michigan's Cameron Williams (44) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven (34) and Michigan's Maddie Nolan watch a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

South Dakota's Hannah Sjerven, right, heads to the basket as Michigan's Cameron Williams defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

South Dakota's Maddie Krull (42) heads to the basket as Michigan's Emily Kiser (33) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)