Hilary Swank talks filming new series while expecting twins

The story is based on a real decades-old problem of missing and murdered native Alaskan women and Swank hopes the show might put a spotlight on these cases.

“At this moment, it’s happening and nothing’s being done about it. So as we continue down this road, hopefully shining a bright light on this ... we can hopefully down the line start saying, ‘Look, something’s being done now.’"

Swank's character is a seasoned reporter who arrives in Anchorage confident in her abilities, even if the locals are skeptical of this newcomer.

“She has done it for a long time. She doesn’t suffer fools. She calls out B.S. when she sees it. She just speaks her mind," Swank said. "A lot of people call her rude, yet if she were a man, no one would call her rude. ... Probably five years ago there wouldn’t be a female character like this on television. So it’s nice to be stepping into these new waters and to have that opportunity to do that," said Swank.

Filming a TV show requires long hours, which makes this expectant mother respectful of those who work while pregnant.

“I’ve never been pregnant before and being able to now have a deeper understanding of what women have gone through for so long, the naseousness and the exhaustion, and especially in the first trimester," Swank said.

"We work 15 hour days and a TV series is like a marathon, so some day are six day weeks and we have 30 minute lunches. And look, I’m not complaining because I love my job, but when you ask, like, ‘What is it like to be pregnant during that?’ It’s definitely a different set of circumstances.”