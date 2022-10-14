Higher interest rates boost Wells Fargo's 3Q revenue

The nation's biggest mortgage lender brought in $19.5 billion in revenue for the period, thanks to $12.1 billion in net interest income, a 36% increase from the same period a year ago.

Wells earned 85 cents per share in the period, falling short of Wall Street's profit projections. The company incurred regulatory and litigation expenses it estimated at 45 cents per share. Analysts expected profit of $1.09 in the period. Wells earned $1.17 per share in last year's third quarter.