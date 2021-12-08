High wind delays Michael Strahan's space trip with 5 others

Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday from West Texas with five others for the 10-minute flight. But on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, bumped the launch to Saturday because of high wind.

Strahan is a co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and former NFL player. Joining him on the short hop will be Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers. The company hasn't disclosed the price.