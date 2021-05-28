High waves wash out Chicago beaches as Lake Michigan reopens

Waves reached up to 11 feet (3.35 meters) high, closing many of the beaches that had been set to open for the first time since Sept. 2, 2019. A “beach hazards” alert from the National Weather Service forecast “life-threatening” swimming conditions through Saturday, when waves would lessen to 8 feet (2.44 meters).

Chicago's beach season typically runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, but the city had kept its 22 Lake Michigan beaches closed last summer as part of its COVID-19 precautions. Mayor Lori Lightfoot had announced Wednesday that the city would reopen all beach amenities, including concessions.