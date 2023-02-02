High-level Kyiv visit aims to deepen EU-Ukraine ties

It’s not clear exactly how the reforms can move at an accelerated pace almost one year into the war and with an economy being drained by defense spending and which relies on injections of foreign financial assistance, much of it from the United States and Europe.

Visibly things are moving. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy's government continued its recent crackdown on alleged corruption with the dismissal of more high-ranking officials. But an EU advisory mission set up in Kyiv in 2014 said then that it would take at least a decade to make a dent in the problem.

EU member countries are divided over whether Ukraine should be allowed in. France and Germany, notably, believe that the bloc should be reformed and its decision-making processes streamlined before it allows in any new members.

They’ve championed a new grouping, the European Political Community, whose inaugural meeting in Prague last year was attended by representatives from more than 40 countries. Another summit is scheduled in Moldova in June.

During the visit, the EU will announce that it’s ramping up its military training mission for Ukraine, from an initial target of pushing 15,000 troops through the schooling to up to 30,000 troops, officials have said.

