High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward's request to halt the turnover of records while a lawsuit proceeds. The court lifted a temporary order that had been put in place by Justice Elena Kagan that had paused anything from happening while Ward's emergency request was at the Supreme Court.

As is common in situations involving emergency requests to the court, the justices did not explain their reasoning in their three-sentence order. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito said they would have sided with Ward.