springfield-news-sun logo
X

High court rejects lawsuit over cancelled Pentagon contract

The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The Supreme Court says it will not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract’s cancellation earlier this year. The case was one of hundreds the high court said it would not hear Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Caption
The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The Supreme Court says it will not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract’s cancellation earlier this year. The case was one of hundreds the high court said it would not hear Monday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The Supreme Court says it will not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract’s cancellation earlier this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not get involved in a lawsuit over a disputed Pentagon cloud computing contract, a decision that follows the contract's cancellation earlier this year.

The case was one of hundreds the high court said it wouldn't hear Monday.

The Pentagon in July announced it was canceling its contract with Microsoft for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud computing project. At the time it said it would instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers.

The Biden administration had told the high court that the case was moot.

In Other News
1
Henrietta Lacks' estate sues company over use of her cells
2
Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash
3
1st projections: Rome mayor may fall short of making runoff
4
Oil at 7-year high after OPEC+ decides on cautious increase
5
Whistleblower: Facebook chose profit over public safety
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top