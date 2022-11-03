Hezbollah, Iranian oil smuggling network hit with sanctions

“The individuals running this illicit network use a web of shell companies and fraudulent tactics including document falsification to obfuscate the origins of Iranian oil, sell it on the international market and evade sanctions,” said Brain Nelson, Treasury's undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

Nelson said vendors and buyers “should be vigilant” about Hezbollah and the Iranian regime's attempts to generate revenue from oil smuggling.

The U.S. has ramped up sanctions against Iran and individuals and firms that do business with the country — especially after the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police.

She was detained because she didn’t properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country, and the government responded with a fierce crackdown, blaming the protests on foreign interference.