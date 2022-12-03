Hess to buy $750 million in carbon credits from Guyana

Guyanese government officials and executives from New York-based Hess signed off on the agreement late Friday under the United Nations Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation program (REDD).

This is the second major such deal the country has negotiated in the past decade. Back in 2009, Norway had signed off on a deal to provide $250 million in funding to help ensure the country’s 18 million hectares of forest will remain intact.