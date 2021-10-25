springfield-news-sun logo
X

Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3 electric vehicles from Tesla

In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo a Hertz rental car logo rests on the front of a Hertz location, in Boston. Car rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. The company says it’s buying the Tesla Model 3s by the end of 2022, and it also will buy electric vehicle chargers. No price was given for the order, but it has to be worth around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of around $40,000. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
Caption
In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo a Hertz rental car logo rests on the front of a Hertz location, in Boston. Car rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla. The company says it’s buying the Tesla Model 3s by the end of 2022, and it also will buy electric vehicle chargers. No price was given for the order, but it has to be worth around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of around $40,000. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
Car rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla

DETROIT (AP) — Car rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla.

The company says it's buying the Tesla Model 3 small cars by the end of 2022, and it also will buy electric vehicle chargers.

No price was given for the order, but it has to be worth around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of around $40,000.

Hertz emerged from bankruptcy protection in June and named former Ford CEO Mark Fields as interim CEO in October.

Fields says the Estero, Florida-based company intends to lead as a mobility company with the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America. He says EVs are now mainstream vehicles, and the company is starting to see rising global demand and interest.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. It was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.

In Other News
1
100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work
2
100 teens get lifetime support to foster global service work
3
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast
4
Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
5
Uzbekistan's incumbent leader wins 2nd term in office
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top