springfield-news-sun logo
X

Hertz names ex-Ford Motor chief Mark Fields as interim CEO

FILE - The company logo is shown on the exterior of a closed Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. The car rental company has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO. Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz’s board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company’s president and chief operations officer. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, hurt by the plunge in travel during the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Caption
FILE - The company logo is shown on the exterior of a closed Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in south Denver. The car rental company has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO. Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz’s board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company’s president and chief operations officer. Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, hurt by the plunge in travel during the pandemic. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: David Zalubowski

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO

Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO.

Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz's board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company's president and chief operations officer.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. It was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.

The Estero, Florida-based company completed its restructuring process and emerged from bankruptcy protection in June.

In Other News
1
FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union
2
Stocks rise on Wall Street, led by tech, banks; oil near $79
3
Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from 'losing our edge'
4
Oscars enlist Will Packer to produce 94th ceremony
5
Cardinals climb to top spot in latest AP Pro32 poll
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top