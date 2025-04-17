Herro scores 38 as Heat dominate Bulls 109-90 to advance in Play-In Tournament

Herro made his first eight shots and was 13 of 19 in the game. The All-Star guard nailed three 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points and nine rebounds. Bam Adebayo added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the Heat got payback for a three-game sweep in the regular season.

Josh Giddey had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago. Coby White scored 17, though he shot 5 of 20. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulls got within 13 early in the fourth quarter, only to get shut down the rest of the way and miss the playoffs for the third year in a row.

Herro set the tone, making all eight shots as the Heat broke the game open in the first half. He was hardly a one-man show, with Wiggins scoring 12 in the half and Adebayo adding 11 points and seven rebounds.

It was 39-28 after the Bulls’ Matas Buzelis stole a pass and pulled up for a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first quarter, waking up the Chicago crowd.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams got a big ovation between quarters when he was shown seated courtside. He signed a football and threw it deep into the stands.

The Heat responded in a big way, going on a 16-5 run to start the second and outscoring the Bulls 32-19 in the second quarter.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

