Here's how to watch Biden's farewell address from the Oval Office

“History is in your hands," he wrote. “The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together.”

When is the speech?

The speech is set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

Where is Biden speaking?

The president will deliver his final remarks from the Oval Office. In the past, President Barack Obama went to his home in Chicago for his farewell speech. George W. Bush spoke from the East Room. Bill Clinton spoke from the Oval Office. Donald Trump delivered a pre-taped address that was made public Jan. 19, 2021.

What channel is carrying it?

The White House streams much of its live content. Television networks ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, Fox News and possibly CNN, depending on other news, will carry the remarks once he starts speaking.

The Associated Press will offer a livestream at apnews.com.