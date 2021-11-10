Henry Ruggs' lawyers argue to block medical records release

Ruggs was released by the Raiders and is on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds. He posted $150,000 bail for his release from jail a week ago.

Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum said Wednesday that Ruggs risks a return to jail if he doesn't comply with restrictions. According to the court record, Ruggs faces four-times-a-day alcohol testing because his medical condition prevented him from being fitted with an electronic device to detect the use of alcohol.

“Any missed check-ins, any dirty tests would result in revocation of his bail,” the judge told his lawyers. She set a Dec. 16 preliminary hearing of evidence to determine whether Ruggs will face trial in state court.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, signaled they intend to fight at every step.

They argued that Nevada privacy law is more strict than federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act requirements, and convinced Baucum to at least temporarily block prosecutors’ access to Ruggs’ medical records.

Attorney Peter Christiansen obtained the same temporary block on behalf of Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, who was with Ruggs in his Corvette and was also injured in the crash.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman argued that investigators need the records to determine facts in the case.

Outside court, Chesnoff said that in 40 years as a lawyer he has handled cases “where the facts that were presented at the outset of the case turned out not to be the facts.”

“My job is to question all the facts,” the defense attorney said.

Ruggs remained seated in a wheelchair with a foam brace on his neck during his initial court appearance last week.

Wolfson said at the time that prosecutors were told Ruggs suffered a leg injury and that Washington underwent surgery for an arm injury. The district attorney declined Wednesday to say more.

The judge set a Dec. 8 hearing to decide if the medical records must be turned over to police and prosecutors.

The Raiders released Ruggs hours after the crash. He was emerging as a star for the team this season with 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns. As a rookie in 2020, he had 26 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruggs was picked 12th overall in the 2020 NFL draft after three years at Alabama during which he helped the Crimson Tide win the NCAA championship as a freshman in 2017.

Caption Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI resulting in death, is brought into the courtroom during his initial arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. Ruggs was involved in the fiery crash early Tuesday that left one person dead. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Credit: Bizuayehu Tesfaye Credit: Bizuayehu Tesfaye

Caption FILE - Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Oct. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. Police in Las Vegas said Ruggs is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption A photography of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Credit: Bizuayehu Tesfaye Credit: Bizuayehu Tesfaye