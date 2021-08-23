Henri's lazy remnants hinder cleanup, threaten inland floods

In Jamesburg, television video footage showed flooded downtown streets and cars almost submerged. In Newark, Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said police and firefighters rescued 86 people in 11 incidents related to the storm.

Parts of New York’s Hudson Valley, north of New York City, had gotten 4 inches of rain by Monday morning and had no power and flooded roads. An additional couple of inches of rain was possible, and flood watches remained in effect.

Torrential downpours and new flooding were possible Monday in New England, and there was a chance of tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

New England officials fretted that just a few more inches of precipitation would be a back-breaker following a summer of record rainfall.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was scheduled Monday to tour storm damage in Canterbury, where nearly 95% of Eversource customers lost electricity Sunday. More than 500 homes and businesses there, about 23%, remained without power Monday.

“It’s supposed to get nasty hot and humid again on Tuesday,” said Linda Orlomoski, who had no power late Sunday in Canterbury. “If we still have no power by then, that will be miserable.”

Hundreds of customers had no power in Maine, but outages were minimal in Vermont and New Hampshire by Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center said Henri's remnants were expected to stall near the Connecticut-New York state line, creep eastward through New England and eventually push out to the Atlantic Ocean. Rainfall from 1 to 3 inches was forecast over much of the area.

The system, now a tropical depression, was moving east at just 1 mph (2 kph).

President Joe Biden has declared disasters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont and Connecticut, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid to those states.

"We're doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond and recover," said the president, who also offered condolences Sunday to Tennessee residents, after severe flooding from an unrelated storm killed more than 20 people and left dozens missing.

When Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, it had sustained winds of about 60 mph (97 kph) and gusts as high as 70 mph (110 kph).

It cut power to thousands, closed bridges, swamped roads and left some people stranded in their vehicles. Residents of four coastal nursing home residents had to be evacuated in Connecticut, several major bridges in Rhode Island were briefly shuttered Sunday, and some roads were nearly impassable.

Beach towns from the Hamptons on Long Island to Cape Cod in Massachusetts exhaled after being spared major damage. Concerns had been high when Henri was briefly rated a hurricane, with stronger winds and greater potential for a damaging storm surge, before it was downgraded to a tropical storm.

Caption In this photo provided by Mayor Chris Slavicek, emergency personnel and first responders work to rescue residents after heavy rains from Henri flooded the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Helmetta, N.J. (Chris Slavicek via AP) Credit: Chris Slavicek Credit: Chris Slavicek

Caption In this photo provided by Mayor Chris Slavicek, emergency personnel and first responders work to help residents after heavy rains from Henri flooded the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Helmetta, N.J. (Chris Slavicek via AP) Credit: Chris Slavicek Credit: Chris Slavicek

Caption In this photo provided by Mayor Chris Slavicek, emergency personnel and first responders work to help residents after heavy rains from Henri flooded the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Helmetta, N.J. (Chris Slavicek via AP) Credit: Chris Slavicek Credit: Chris Slavicek

Caption Nicholas LeBlanc takes a photo of the tree that fell onto the house he lives in on Maple Street in New Bedford, Mass. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 as Tropical Storm Henri swept across the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira Credit: Peter Pereira

Caption Zeke Baker steps over a fallen tree branch while clearing debris from a sidewalk as Tropical Storm Henri moves through the area in Newport, R.I., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption Wolf Tree crews, who drove seventeen hours from Tennessee to offer assistance, cut down the tree that sheered a utility pole in two on Carroll Street in New Bedford, Mass. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 as Tropical Storm Henri swept across the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira Credit: Peter Pereira