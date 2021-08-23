Henri hurls rain as storm settles atop swamped Northeast

Henri could produce 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rainfall over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania through Monday, the agency projects. Parts of northern New Jersey into southern New York could see up to a foot of rain, leading to considerable flash flooding, it said.

New England officials fretted that just a few more inches of precipitation would be a back breaker following a summer of record rainfall.

“The ground is so saturated that it can flood with just another inch of rain,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont warned late Sunday.

In the central New Jersey community of Helmetta, some 200 residents fled for higher ground, taking refuge in hotels or with friends and family, as flood waters inundated their homes Sunday.

“It came so quick — in the blink of an eye,” said the town’s mayor, Christopher Slavicek, whose parents were spending the night after fleeing their home. “Now there’s clean up. So this is far from over.”

President Joe Biden has declared disasters in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, opening the purse strings for federal recovery aid to those states.

"We're doing everything we can now to help those states prepare, respond and recover," said the president, who also offered condolences Sunday to Tennessee residents, after severe flooding from an unrelated storm killed at least 22 people and left dozens missing.

When Henri made landfall near Westerly, Rhode Island, it had sustained winds of about 60 mph (97 kph) and gusts of up to 70 mph (110 kph).

Some communities in central New Jersey were inundated with as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain by midday Sunday. In Jamesburg, television video footage showed flooded downtown streets and cars almost completely submerged. In Newark, Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said police and firefighters rescued 86 people in 11 incidents related to the storm.

In Connecticut, about 250 residents from four nursing homes on the shoreline had to be relocated to other facilities. Several major bridges in Rhode Island were briefly shuttered Sunday, and some coastal roads were nearly impassable.

Other communities awaited for sunrise to survey the damage already wrought.

Linda Orlomoski, of Canterbury, Connecticut, was among those without power late into Sunday.

“It’s supposed to get nasty hot and humid again on Tuesday,” she said. “If we still have no power by then, that will be miserable.”

Kunzelman reported from Newport, Rhode Island. Porter reported from New York. Associated Press writers William J. Kole in Warwick, Rhode Island, Michelle Smith in Providence, Rhode Island, Michael R. Sisak and Julie Walker from East Hampton, Will Lester in Washington, Philip Marcelo in Boston, Michael Melia in Hartford, Connecticut, Susan Haigh in Norwich, Connecticut, and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York contributed to this report.

Caption A car drives down a partially flooded street after the remnants of Hurricane Henri made landfall, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Nicholas LeBlanc takes a photo of the tree that fell onto the house he lives in on Maple Street in New Bedford, Mass. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 as Tropical Storm Henri swept across the region. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP) Credit: Peter Pereira Credit: Peter Pereira

Caption In this photo provided by Mayor Chris Slavicek, emergency personnel and first responders work to help residents after heavy rains from Henri flooded the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Helmetta, N.J. (Chris Slavicek via AP) Credit: Chris Slavicek Credit: Chris Slavicek

Caption Waves pound the seawall in Montauk, N.Y., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, as Tropical Storm Henri affects the Atlantic coast. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption Surfers head into the Atlantic Ocean to enjoy the waves while Tropical Storm Henri brings strong surf and high winds to the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Strong surf from Tropical Storm Henri breaks along the Cliff Walk as a woman's hair blows in the wind in Newport, R.I., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Caption Kamila Struk, right, watches her father, Nickolas, wade into the waves beneath raindrops on a closed beach as Tropical Storm Henri brings strong surf and high winds to the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in the Rockaways area of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption A surfer enjoys as big wave on a closed beach as Tropical Storm Henri brings strong surf and high winds to the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Kamila Struk plays in the rain under storm clouds as surfers ride the waves on a closed beach as Tropical Storm Henri brings strong surf and high winds to the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

Caption Nickolas Struk, center, and his daughter Kamila, play in the rain as surfers enjoy the waves on a closed beach as Tropical Storm Henri brings strong surf and high winds to the area, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo