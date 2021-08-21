Henne, Buechele throw TD passes, Chiefs beat Cardinals 17-10

Kansas City (2-0) led 10-0 at halftime. Juan Thornhill snagged an interception on a diving catch with 30 seconds left in the second quarter to stop a promising Arizona drive.

“All in all, I was pleased with the defense and how they played,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said. “All in all, I thought it was a good game. Offensively we had a lot of yards, a lot of plays and probably could have had more points in that first half.”

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray saw his first preseason action, playing the first three series. He was 1-of-4 passing for 2 yards and also gained 8 yards on the ground. The Cardinals (1-1) didn't get a first down on any of the possessions.

“It would have been good to get a touchdown,” Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries said. “But I definitely don’t think the sky is falling.”

Backup Colt McCoy was 13 of 18 for 113 yards and one interception. The Cardinals managed just 239 total yards.

“Not real sharp offensively,” Kingsbury said. “But that happens. They played good defensively and we have a lot to work on this week.”

Kansas City pushed ahead 17-0 midway through the third quarter when Buechele hit Jerick McKinnon for a 5-yard touchdown strike.

The Cardinals scored for the first time when Matt Prater made a 22-yard field goal late in the third. Chris Streveler connected with Ross Travis on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 9:03 left in the fourth.

TEXAS TECH REUNION

The game was a reunion for Kingsbury and Mahomes, who played for Kingsbury in college at Texas Tech. The two talked on the field before the game.

Kingsbury's success in helping Mahomes develop into an NFL-caliber quarterback is part of the reason he got the job with the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2019 season. Mahomes threw for more than 5,000 yards over 12 games in his final season at Texas Tech and was then drafted by the Chiefs, where he's led the franchise on back-to-back Super Bowl runs.

INJURIES

Chiefs: RB Darrel Williams left the game in the second quarter and was evaluated for a concussion. ... WR Tyreek Hill went through pre-game warmups but didn't play because of a tight hamstring.

Cardinals: NFL Network reported that two assistant coaches, including tight ends coach Steve Heiden, missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Kingsbury said earlier in training camp that the entire coaching staff was vaccinated. Three players — including starting left guard Justin Pugh and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips — also missed the game because of COVID-19. ... TE Maxx Williams didn't play because of an illness. Kingsbury said it wasn't COVID-19 related.

UP NEXT

The Chiefs wrap up their preseason schedule at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 27.

The Cardinals play their final preseason game on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 28.

Caption Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to throw against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury greets Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, prior to an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) tries to elude Arizona Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Arizona Cardinals defensive end Josh Mauro (69) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones interacts with Arizona Cardinals tight end Darrell Daniels (81) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Caption Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones forces Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) to fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri