Trout joins Harper on All-Star sidelines, 4 players added

Minnesota's Byron Buxton will replace Trout in the AL's starting lineup.

Houston's Justin Verlander, the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Atlanta's Max Fried were dropped from the active rosters on Sunday after making weekend starts.

Relievers Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox, Jordan Romano of Toronto and Devin Williams of Milwaukee were picked to replace them. Hendriks gets a $15,000 bonus for his selection and Romano $10,000.

About one-sixth of the rosters have changed since the original 33-man teams were announced on July 6 and 8.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, Miami first baseman Garrett Cooper, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, San Francisco left-hander Carlos Rodón, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal, Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley and Texas shortstop Corey Seager were among previous additions.

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, Astros DH Yordan Álvarez, St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, Miami second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Harper and Toronto outfielder George Springer were among those who dropped out, most because of injuries.

After being added, Rodón was then dropped because of a cracked nail and blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand.

Four of 18 starters have been replaced: Altuve by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, Chisholm by the New York Mets' Jeff McNeil, Harper by Atlanta’s William Contreras and Trout by Buxton.

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper breaks his bat on a pitch thrown by Texas Rangers' Dennis Santana in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Harper struck out in the ab-bat. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians' Nolan Jones during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Cleveland. The White Sox won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano prepares to work in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts after a flyout by San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. in the 10th inning ended the baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)