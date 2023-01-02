springfield-news-sun logo
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, passengers hurt

Two helicopters have collided over an Australian beach, and ambulance officials say 13 people are being assessed for injuries

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two helicopters collided Monday afternoon over an Australian beach and passengers in one of the aircraft were injured, police said.

The other helicopter managed to land safely, Queensland state police said in a statement.

Thirteen patients were being assessed for injuries, Queensland Ambulance Service said. Authorities didn't immediately confirm the conditions of the passengers or if there were fatalities.

One helicopter was left upside down on a sandbar at the water’s edge with debris strewn around the area near the Seaworld theme park at Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, a popular tourist destination in Queensland state.

Authorities closed Seaworld Drive, the access road to the theme park.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the collision, chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said.

The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia's summer.

