Helen Mirren graces cover of People’s ‘Beautiful Issue’

Despite her revered career, she still finds herself nervous before starting a new project.

“I get very nervous about the day-to-day process,” said Mirren, who starred in films including “The Long Good Friday,” “Elizabeth I” and “The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover.” “And meeting and dealing with new people. And not knowing whether I am going to remember my lines or not. I just get very frightened until I get into the swing of things and then I kind of relax.”

After a film wraps, Mirren said her nerves are calmed and she doesn’t read any reviews — good or bad.

While Mirren is hesitant to call herself beautiful, Vin Diesel believes the word perfectly suits her.

“She has a charisma that is timeless. She has looks to kill and always has. She has a jovial spirit,” said Diesel, who starred in the 2021 film “F9” with Mirren. “But I think the thing that is most attractive about Dame Helen Mirren is the way she makes you feel. She always makes you feel appreciated and loved. And for that, I Iove her forever.”

