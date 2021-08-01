Heim hits walk-off HR again, Rangers rally past Mariners 4-3

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Heim is the first Texas player with walk-off homers in consecutive games and the first rookie to do it in the majors. The last big leaguer to do it was Albert Pujols with St. Louis in 2011.

Dennis Santana (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for Texas.

Marco Gonzales was in line to win his third consecutive start after the Seattle left-hander had gone more than three months without a win.

Gonzales gave up five hits and struck out four — all in the middle of a Texas batting order missing Gallo after the rebuilding Rangers sent the slugger to the New York Yankees in a deadline deal.

The Rangers won for just the third time in 17 games while the Mariners finished 5-5 on a 10-game stretch against AL West rivals.

Abraham Toro had three hits to improve to 9 of 18 since joining Seattle in a deal with Houston before the trading deadline.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (9-5, 3.81 ERA) is scheduled for Monday's opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay. Flexen's road ERA (5.92) is more than three runs higher than his home mark, although he is 3-1 away from Seattle.

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (4-7, 4.20) is set for Monday's opener of a four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Dunning pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings in his previous start, a 5-4 win over Arizona that ended Texas' 12-game losing streak.

___

Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim hits a winning home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca) Credit: Louis DeLuca Credit: Louis DeLuca

Texas Rangers designated hitter Jonah Heim rounds third base after hitting the game-winning home run against Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Erik Swanson (50) in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca) Credit: Louis DeLuca Credit: Louis DeLuca

Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe catches a foul pop fly by Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore near the Rangers' dugout in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug.1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca) Credit: Louis DeLuca Credit: Louis DeLuca

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales throws against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca) Credit: Louis DeLuca Credit: Louis DeLuca

Texas Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa forces Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic (10) at second base in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca) Credit: Louis DeLuca Credit: Louis DeLuca

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) throws to first after forcing out Texas Rangers' Charlie Culberson, bottom, at second base in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mariners second baseman Abraham Toro (13) looks on. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca) Credit: Louis DeLuca Credit: Louis DeLuca