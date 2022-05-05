Hedman, Lightning beat Maple Leafs 5-3 to even series

Vasilevskiy made a glove save on Timothy Liljegren early in the second, then Hedman sent Perry in alone on a breakaway less than a minute later to make it 2-0 at 2:21.

Bunting cut it to 2-1 at 7:47. He returned to Toronto's top line alongside Matthews and Marner after missing the last four games of the regular season and the series opener with an undisclosed injury.

Tampa Bay's power play connected again at 9:57 with Kucherov's goal. Hagel made it 4-1 at 1:33 of the third, and Point scored on another power play at 5:38.

Marner got one back for Toronto with 8:07 left and Kerfoot scored the Maple Leafs’ second short-handed goal of the series with 4:17.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Corey Perry (10) celebrates his goal with teammate Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) while playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Nikita Kucherov (86) and Alex Killorn (17) during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) pushes Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev (65) into the net as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks on during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) and Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) watch during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a pad save against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ross Colton (79) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) with Alex Killorn (17) and forward Steven Stamkos (91) after his goal on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Colin Blackwell (11) hits Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) makes a glove save against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) scores past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, left, scores on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)