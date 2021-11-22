Hedge fund Alden in hunt for another big newspaper chain

Alden said Monday that its offer for Lee is a “reaffirmation of our substantial commitment to the newspaper industry and our desire to support local newspapers over the long term.”

The Lee company significantly expanded in 2020 when it bought b illionaire Warren Buffett's newspaper chai n from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. At the time, Buffett said, "We had zero interest in selling the group to anyone else for one simple reason: We believe that Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry's challenges."

Buffett did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In a series of tweets Monday, the union for the Omaha World-Herald's journalists decried a takeover by Alden, calling the hedge fund "awful" and "mercenaries" that gut newsroom staffs and raise subscription prices in an attempt to wring money out of papers.

Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska contributed to this report.