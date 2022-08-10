Heavy rains collapse 10 historic buildings in Yemeni capital

The houses had withstood centuries but this season’s intense rains have proved too much for the iconic structures. Bricks and wooden beams now make for massive piles of rubble in between still-standing structures.

The rains show no signs of letting up.

“I get scared when I hear the rain and pray to God because I am afraid that my house will collapse over me,” Youssef al-Hadery, a resident of the Old City said.

Al-Kabsi insisted that UNESCO bear some responsibility for salvage and restoration efforts, given the area’s history. Years of neglect under the previous government had taken their toll, he added.

The conflict has also added to Sanaa's demise.

Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis descended from their northern enclave and took over Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to flee to the south and later into exile in Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi-led coalition — then backed by the United Sates — entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power. Since then, the conflict has turned into a proxy war between regional foes Saudi Arabia and Iran and spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Some observers say airstrikes on Sanaa by the Saudi-led coalition have also probably shaken the historical buildings and damaged their foundations.

But lack of maintenance is the biggest problem, according to Mohamed Al-Hakeemi, who heads an local organization called The Green Dream, specializing in Yemen's environmental issues.

An initiative in 2021 repaired hundreds of homes and rebuilt a dozen — the first serious maintenance since the war began.

UNESCO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

