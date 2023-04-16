Heat's Tyler Herro breaks right hand in playoff opener

Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball. He was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat’s bench in the final minute of the second quarter.

At halftime, Herro was ruled out for the rest of the game with a broken hand. Herro had scored 12 points in the first half to help the eighth-seeded Heat grab a 68-55 lead over the top-seeded Bucks.