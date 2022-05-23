springfield-news-sun logo
Heat's Herro, Celtics' Smart out for Game 4 of East finals

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) screens Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) as Tyler Herro, left, drives during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
Celtics point guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart was ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics point guard and Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart was ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against Miami, joining Heat guard Tyler Herro on the sidelines for Monday night's game.

The Celtics said about an hour before the scheduled tipoff that Smart was out with a sprained right ankle. The Heat said Monday morning that Herro, who has a groin strain, would not play.

Boston coach Ime Udoka said All-Star forward Jayson Tatum would play; he left Game 3 on Saturday with a shoulder impingement but returned to finish the game, which Boston lost to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Center Robert Williams III was also listed as available on the pregame injury report.

Herro, who missed the final eight minutes of the Heat's 109-103 victory in Game 3, is one of several Miami players who left the game nursing ailments.

All-Star Jimmy Butler was in the starting lineup after sitting out the entire second half of the third game with swelling in his right knee. Kyle Lowry (strained left hamstring), Max Strus (strained hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (left knee irritation) were also listed as starters.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) drives past Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart come back on the court after leaving temporarily with an injury during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) and Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo compete for the ball during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) intercepts a pass intended for Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, behind, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

