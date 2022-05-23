Heat's Herro, Celtics' Smart out for Game 4 of East finals

The Celtics said about an hour before the scheduled tipoff that Smart was out with a sprained right ankle. The Heat said Monday morning that Herro, who has a groin strain, would not play.

Boston coach Ime Udoka said All-Star forward Jayson Tatum would play; he left Game 3 on Saturday with a shoulder impingement but returned to finish the game, which Boston lost to fall behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series. Center Robert Williams III was also listed as available on the pregame injury report.