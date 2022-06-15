Heat wave keeps Midwest and South in its sticky grip

“Yesterday it just got so miserable that we decided to quit at 3,” he said.

Foreman CJ Thrasher’s workday starts even earlier — around 5 a.m., he said, to beat the heat — with usually a 2 p.m. wrap-up.

Thrasher worked quickly to apply glue to the side of a stone wall on W Ohio Street. In the heat, the sealant stiffens faster than in cooler weather, he said, so the glue becomes less malleable.

“With this heat, just like that, it’s done,” Thrasher said, setting a small tile on an open space in the wall.

Some of the affected areas were expected to get relief by Thursday. But the hot weather moving out could bring severe thunderstorms Wednesday to Iowa, Wisconsin and points eastward, including Michigan, according to the weather service's Storm Prediction Center. Those storms could dump large hail or spawn tornadoes or damaging straight-line winds.

Utilities sorted out many of the power outages caused by storms that swept through the Midwest early in the week, but more than 200,000 customers remained without power still as of Wednesday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

Joe Champion said he'd experienced intermittent outages at his home in Columbus, Ohio, since Tuesday afternoon. Champion, 38, said he spent part of Tuesday evening in his car running the air conditioning, despite soaring gas prices in the U.S.

“There was just no way I could sit in the house,” he said.

Meanwhile, crews worked to restore water service Wednesday to the West Texas city of Odessa, where residents have gone without it this week amid scorching temperatures because an aging pipe broke.

___

Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein in Washington, Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee, Arleigh Rodgers in Indianapolis and Claire Savage in Chicago contributed to this report. Rodgers and Savage are corps members for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Combined Shape Caption Damian Stewart, 8, plays in the splash pad at Howard Park, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in downtown South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina Credit: Michael Caterina Credit: Michael Caterina Combined Shape Caption Damian Stewart, 8, plays in the splash pad at Howard Park, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in downtown South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina Credit: Michael Caterina Credit: Michael Caterina

Combined Shape Caption Zach Ward wipes sweat off his brow with his shirt while installing a fence, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in downtown South Bend, Ind. Ward said he needs to drink at least a gallon of water throughout the day and is still thirsty on when he gets home on a hot day. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP) Credit: Michael Caterina Credit: Michael Caterina Combined Shape Caption Zach Ward wipes sweat off his brow with his shirt while installing a fence, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in downtown South Bend, Ind. Ward said he needs to drink at least a gallon of water throughout the day and is still thirsty on when he gets home on a hot day. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP) Credit: Michael Caterina Credit: Michael Caterina

