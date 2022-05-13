Heat beat 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals

The Sixers parted with Butler in large part because they chose Ben Simmons over him. Simmons was unhappy and forced a trade this season to Brooklyn for James Harden. Harden, a three-time scoring champion, was supposed to shoulder the load with Embiid for a potent postseason push. Harden instead all but disappeared in the playoffs. He had a fantastic Game 4 at home against Miami but otherwise was a turnover machine. When he lost another ball that led to a Heat bucket and an 80-63 lead in the fourth, the Sixers were booed off the court.

Harden scored all of his 11 points in the first half. He had four turnovers and four baskets.

Few in Philly would give The Beard a passing grade.

Coach Doc Rivers implored his team to “fight for this!” in the huddle during the fourth. The 76ers just fell flat.

The Heat are thrilled with an NBA championship still in play. Max Strus had 20 points and 11 rebounds. Even another abysmal night from 3-point range — Miami missed 21 of 28 attempts —- failed to matter.

Embiid again gutted out a postseason game in his mask (right orbital fracture) and with torn ligaments in his right thumb after he was only cleared to return last week from a concussion. He held the back of his head after he knocked it on the court after a fall late in the second quarter. Embiid still played 22 minutes in the first half and scored 14 points.

Embiid missed the first two games of the series as he recovered from the concussion. The Sixers lost both games in Miami. Would a healthy Embiid have made a difference? Maybe not but it’s still another sudden end to the All-Star cornerstone who has yet to taste a conference final.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Heat: Kyle Lowry sat out again with his left hamstring injury. He paced the Heat sideline like a coach and called over his teammates during free throws and other breaks in action to talk strategy.

76ers: Danny Green left in the first quarter with a serious left knee injury. Embiid went up for a bucket and crashed on Green as they tumbled to the court. Green, who averaged 5.9 points this season, grabbed his leg and was carried off the court.

TIP-INS

Heat: Are 7-1 in closeout Game 6s since 2006. ... Won their 30th career playoff series.

76ers: Have not advanced past the second round since 2001.

Caption Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler dunks against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) and James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler hangs from the rim after dunking against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) and James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, right, dunks against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey goes up for a shot against Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13), Jimmy Butler, second left, and P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo, left, and Jimmy Butler go up for the rebound during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum

Caption Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Credit: Matt Slocum