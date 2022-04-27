Hearing officer recommends 2-year NYRA ban for Bob Baffert

He already has transferred horses to other trainers so they can run in the Derby on May 7.

Baffert's future at NYRA's three tracks — Belmont Park, Aqueduct and Saratoga Race Course — depends on the panel's final decision.

If Saratoga attorney John J. Carusone, New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association executive director Will Alempijevic and New York Race Track Chaplaincy of America leader the Rev. Humberto Chavez take up Sherwood's full recommendation, Baffert would be banned at NYRA tracks until summer 2024.

Medina Spirit tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is not allowed in Kentucky on race day, and was later disqualified. The colt finished third in the Preakness two weeks after the Derby.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died in December in California. An exam found no definitive cause of death.

Baffert is a Hall of Fame trainer who won the Triple Crown twice: in 2015 with American Pharoah and in 2018 with Justify.

