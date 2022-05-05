Heard: Depp team of enablers shielded his drug, alcohol use

Heard has testified that she was physically and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by Depp, typically when he was drunk or high on drugs. Depp has denied ever hitting her, but Heard's lawyers have said his denials lack credibility in part because he can't remember what he's done when he blacks out.

Depp has said Heard greatly exaggerates his drinking, and that he tolerates his liquor well. Friends, family and employees of Depp have taken the stand and backed up his contention.

But Heard said that's part of the problem: She said Depp has a team around him that cleans him up when he gets sick, and enables him to go about his business without acknowledging the consequences of his drinking.

Heard is expected to be on the stand all day Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

Combined Shape Caption Attorney Ben Chew leaves with his client, actor Johnny Depp at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Combined Shape Caption Attorney Ben Chew leaves with his client, actor Johnny Depp at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Credit: Elizabeth Frantz

Combined Shape Caption Spectators fill the courtroom before the start of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo Combined Shape Caption Spectators fill the courtroom before the start of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo

Combined Shape Caption Spectators fill the courtroom before the start of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo Combined Shape Caption Spectators fill the courtroom before the start of the day at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife actor Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo

Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp, left, listens as actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Combined Shape Caption Actor Johnny Depp, left, listens as actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Credit: Elizabeth Frantz

Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard testifies in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Credit: Elizabeth Frantz

Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard stands up for recess as actor Johnny Depp, left, looks on at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Combined Shape Caption Actor Amber Heard stands up for recess as actor Johnny Depp, left, looks on at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday May 4, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Elizabeth Frantz/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Frantz Credit: Elizabeth Frantz