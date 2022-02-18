Health minister: Germany has crossed omicron peak

Lauterbach defended the cautious approach, saying that “if we open too quickly, then the case numbers will rise again.”

He also said a general vaccine mandate was still necessary, noting that new or existing variants of the virus could lead to a fresh wave of infections in the fall that could put a severe strain on the health system.

Lauterbach urged opposition lawmakers not to block compulsory vaccination proposals over party politicking. Parliament is expected to hold a free vote on the issue, but the opposition Union bloc has increasingly moved away from backing the idea in recent weeks.

Germany's disease control agency on Friday reported 220,048 newly confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 and 264 additional deaths.

The Robert Koch Institute said almost a quarter of the German population — nearly 20 million people — haven't been vaccinated. This includes about four million children under five for whom vaccination hasn't yet been authorized, it said.

Caption Nurses care for a patient with severe COVID-19 disease in the coronavirus intensive care unit at the hospital in Fulda, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler