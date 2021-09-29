Head of Dutch pro-assisted suicide group detained

The organization said that it “looks ahead to the further procedure with confidence.”

Debate has been going on for years in the Netherlands about the possibility of legalizing assisted suicide as a way of giving people control over the final phase of their lives and allowing distribution of a substance that people wishing to end their lives can take.

While the cooperative says that a majority of the Dutch population supports legalization, politicians remain deeply divided.

The group, which has says it has more than 26,500 members, is pushing for a law change. It filed a civil case against the Dutch state in April, arguing that the government is “acting unlawfully by denying its citizens the right to die with dignity under their own control.” The case is expected to go to court next year.

In another case, earlier this year, prosecutors also arrested a 28-year-old man from the southern city of Eindhoven on suspicion of providing a “suspicious substance” to at least six people who took her own lives. Prosecutors allege that he sold the substance from November 2018 until June this year. He hasn't yet been put on trial.