Hawks' Young expresses 'love and respect' for fired McMillan

“There’s a lot of moments that people really don’t understand that me and him have had and that’s OK,” Young said after Friday morning's practice. “It will get brought up eventually. I know I don’t tell everybody everything. I kind of let y’all make up rumors about certain things about how I am and how my relationship is with certain people. I just play basketball.”

Young said he has talked with McMillan since the firing and added “It’s not the last time he and I are going to talk.”

Hawks general manager Landry Fields on Wednesday said speculation that McMillan was hampered by conflicts with Young were unfair to Young. Fields said McMillan's relationship with Young was not a factor in his decision to make a coaching change.

Fields said he already has launched his search for McMillan's full-time replacement and said former Utah coach Quin Snyder is a candidate.

Young said “I don’t care to have any input” in the coaching search.

“I trust those guys up top,” he said. “Since I’ve been here I’ve always said that. Nothing has changed for me.”

Fields said he believed it was time for a new voice on the Hawks bench and said “there was slippage” as the team lost four of six games before the All-Star break.

Asked if he believes it was time for a new voice, Young said “That’s not up to me.”

“I don’t know. I think that’s part of it. I think sometimes it’s not always going to be easy. Some conversations are not going to go great. That’s just part of it. Not every situation is easy and nice.”

Young participated in Friday's practice and is expected to start in Friday night's game against Cleveland as the Hawks (29-30) hope for a late-season surge under interim coach Joe Prunty.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports