X

Hawks star Young ejected after hard ball toss to referee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has been ejected in the third quarter of a game against the Indiana Pacers after heaving the ball at referee Scott Wall

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young was ejected in the third quarter of the Atlanta Hawks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday after heaving the ball hard to referee Scott Wall.

After Hawks coach Quin Snyder called a timeout in the third quarter with the game tied at 84, Young first bounced the ball and then threw a two-handed hard pass at Wall, who caught the ball. Young was immediately called for a technical foul and ejected.

Only seconds earlier, Young had an apparent 3-pointer disallowed when he was called for a technical foul for sticking out his leg and tripping Aaron Nesmith.

The technical foul was Young's 15th of the season. A 16th technical foul results in an automatic one-game suspension.

Young, who leads Atlanta with his averages of 26.8 points and 10 assists, had 14 points and five assists when he was ejected.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump invokes Jan. 6 at Waco rally ahead of possible charges
2
UConn's Final Four streak ends with 73-61 loss to Ohio State
3
Voting rights effort targets those held in jails across US
4
Tornadoes deadliest in Mississippi since 2011
5
Mexican kid's comic Xavier López, 'Chabelo,' dies at 88
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top