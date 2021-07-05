Hawks reach agreement to make Nate McMillan full-time coach

The Hawks were underdogs in beating the New York Knicks in the first round and No. 1 seed Philadelphia in the conference semifinals before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in the conference final.

Schlenk said McMillan's consistent message worked with a young team led by point guard Trae Young.

“I just believe he’s unbelievably consistent,” Schlenk said. “There’s no back and forth. Once he says this is what we’re going to do, he’s consistent with it, and because of that consistency, I believe the players believe in it. When somebody tells you something one day and the opposite the next day, it’s hard to have that trust. But with him, he’s unbelievably consistent with his views, and his guys bought into it.”

Schlenk said he knew McMillan was the right choice to be the full-time coach even before the playoffs.

“At some point during the regular season I went to Nate and told him the job was his if he wanted it, and we both agreed to wait until after the season to formalize it,” Schlenk said.

McMillan joined Pierce's staff after he was fired as Indiana's coach. He also is a former head coach in Portland and Seattle.

Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan talks with Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Lou Williams, Onyeka Okongwu and Cam Reddish, from left, during a timeout in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watches during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash