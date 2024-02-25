Hawks lose All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least 4 weeks with a torn ligament in finger

The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a left hand injury

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have lost All-Star point guard Trae Young for at least four weeks with a left hand injury.

The Hawks announced Sunday that Young suffered a torn ligament in the fifth finger of his left hand during Friday night's loss to Toronto. Young will have surgery Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

The team said Young will be evaluated in four weeks.

The loss of Young comes as the Hawks, fighting for the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, are facing front-line depth issues as center Onyeka Okongwu recovers from a sprained left toe. Coach Quin Snyder said Thursday that Okongwu "is not going to be available for the foreseeable future."

Young, who made his third All-Star team this year, leads Atlanta with his averages of 26.4 points and 10.8 assists per game. With the loss of Young, Dejounte Murray likely will assume primary ball-handling duties.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
2
Fatigue and frustration as final do-over mayoral election looms in...
3
Van Dijk's extra-time header wins English League Cup for Liverpool over...
4
'Oppenheimer,' Lily Gladstone win at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards
5
Why AP called South Carolina for Trump: Race call explained
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top