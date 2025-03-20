Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes dazzling show with lava fountains hundreds of feet high

Large fountains reached heights up to 500 feet (150 meters) to 700 feet (215 meters) on Thursday morning, the USGS' Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

In the afternoon, a webcam's livestream continued to show vigorous, bright-red fountains.

The volcano began its current eruption on Dec. 23. It has stopped and resumed more than a dozen times since. The shortest episode lasted 13 hours, while the longest lasted eight days.

Each time, the volcano has sent lava shooting high into the sky from caldera vents, creating a dramatic sight for park visitors.

Local families on spring break were among those gathered at various overlooks in the national park, said park spokesperson Jessica Ferracane.

“There is a lot of excitement in the air and visitors are gasping in amazement, smiling from ear to ear, and walking briskly or running from parking lots to viewpoints hoping to see" the lava activity before it wanes, she said in an email.

Even if it wanes or stops, she said, officials were still bracing for Thursday to be a busy night.

The closest visitors can get to the current eruption is 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) away from one of the overlooks, she said.

The eruption is the sixth recorded at Kilauea’s summit since 2020.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park encompasses the summits of two of the world's most active volcanoes: Kilauea and Mauna Loa. Kilauea also erupted in June and September 2024.

The park, on Hawaii's Big Island, is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) south of Honolulu.