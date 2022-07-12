Hawaii national park gets land where ancient villages stood

Park officials hope to eventually open the area up to the public, but the 26-square miles (67 square kilometers) of land will remain closed to visitors as national park staff consult with local experts and residents to better understand the various cultural sites.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh in a statement called the Pohue Bay area “an incredibly precious and culturally significant landscape that needs to be protected.”

She added: “The park is working to develop an interim operating plan for Pohue that explores opportunities for public use compatible with resource protection."

Trust for Public Land acquired the privately-owned land on Tuesday and gave it to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park the same day.

The parcel stretching from the southwest coast of Hawaii Island up to the national park was purchased for $9.4 million with funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and a donation from the Wyss Foundation. The land had previously been the target of several resort proposals, Trust for Public Land said.

“We are grateful the National Park Service will steward the area, ensuring the history, culture and natural beauty of this place are protected for future generations," Trust for Public Land Associate Vice President Land Lea Hong, who leads the Hawaii division for the organization, in a statement.

___

This story corrects that Hawaiian red shrimp are rare but not endangered.

Combined Shape Caption In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an area of Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island is shown in 2021. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this undated photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service, an area of Pohue Bay on Hawaii's Big Island is shown in 2021. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, was given new land in a deal that will protect and manage an ocean bay area that is home to endangered and endemic species and to rare, culturally significant Native Hawaiian artifacts. (National Park Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

