Hastert settlement with accuser finalized; no details public

In a one-page order, Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer dismissed the lawsuit the man filed “pursuant to the confidential settlement between the two parties.” The judge wrote that he would retain jurisdiction over the case for the “limited purpose of enforcing the settlement agreement.”

Pilmer was to preside over a civil trial of the lawsuit filed by the man who alleged that Hastert violated a verbal agreement between the two after paying only about half of the $3.5 million he said he would provide in exchange for the man's silence about Hastert's sexual abuse of him in the 1970s.